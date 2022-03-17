Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,869 shares of company stock worth $1,740,496 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

FB traded up $11.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.63. 40,640,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,080,867. The stock has a market cap of $554.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.88 and a 200 day moving average of $311.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.