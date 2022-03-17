MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Down 10%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 5,671,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,908,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.

MetalNRG Company Profile (LON:MNRG)

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

