Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $42.79 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,202,000 after acquiring an additional 116,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1,937.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,558 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

