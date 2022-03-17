Michael A. Bieber Sells 25,402 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $712,272.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 99,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,997. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $375.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.