Michael M. Thomson Sells 10,028 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UIS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 10,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,415. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Unisys by 53.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 266.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Unisys by 71.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

