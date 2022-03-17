Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.78). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.78), with a volume of 26,257 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a PE ratio of 17.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 367.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.
