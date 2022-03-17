Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,213 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $294.39 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.80.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

