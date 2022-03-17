MimbleWimbleCoin Price Hits $14.18 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.18 or 0.00034674 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $153.49 million and $189,704.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00236826 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003885 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.11 or 0.00782783 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,824,604 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

