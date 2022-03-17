MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of MNSO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 328,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,972. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in MINISO Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MINISO Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

