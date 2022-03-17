MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $2,989.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.82 or 0.06868619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00268859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.00723817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00066259 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00462972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.55 or 0.00381458 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

