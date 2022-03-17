Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $1.69 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $131.23 million and $56.01 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00004124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.70 or 0.06853808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,000.05 or 1.00155552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040480 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

