Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Reaches $372.38 on Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $372.38 or 0.00914463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.67 or 0.06897223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,755.58 or 1.00083243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041044 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 25,921 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

