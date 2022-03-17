Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $41.52 million and $509,003.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $36.94 or 0.00091178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.28 or 0.06891973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,507.63 or 0.99981929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040218 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

