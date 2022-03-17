Mirrored Netflix 1-Day Volume Tops $740,888.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $740,888.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $394.86 or 0.00967014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.44 or 0.06858236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,926.37 or 1.00228016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 16,623 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

