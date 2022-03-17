Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 960,300 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 827,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 2,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,531. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Mirvac Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

