Mister Car Wash (MCW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

