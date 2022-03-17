Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 329,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.02 million, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,788 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

