Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,993 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after purchasing an additional 931,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 282,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,788. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.