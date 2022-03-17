MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading 2% Higher

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.34 ($8.07) and last traded at €7.30 ($8.02). 64,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.16 ($7.87).
The company has a market capitalization of $797.99 million and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 124.44 and a quick ratio of 123.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.94.
About MLP (ETR:MLP)
