MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading 2% Higher

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.34 ($8.07) and last traded at €7.30 ($8.02). 64,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.16 ($7.87).

The company has a market capitalization of $797.99 million and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 124.44 and a quick ratio of 123.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.94.

About MLP (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

