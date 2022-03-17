Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD) Insider Acquires $40,000.00 in Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) insider Paul Diperna purchased 10,000 shares of Modular Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTC MODD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 44,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67. Modular Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

About Modular Medical (Get Rating)

Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.