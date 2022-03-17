Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $145.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.74.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,576,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

