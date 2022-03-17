Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.45. Momentive Global shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 50,563 shares.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 9.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

