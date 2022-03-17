Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$2.31. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 71,919 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.97 million and a P/E ratio of -14.26.
Moneta Porcupine Mines Company Profile (TSE:ME)
Further Reading
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Porcupine Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Porcupine Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.