MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.41. MoneyLion shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 46,808 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

