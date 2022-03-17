Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%.

Montauk Renewables stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 68,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,299. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 792.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

