Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Up 5.8%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.28. 1,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.