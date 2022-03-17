MoonTools One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,083.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (MOONS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for approximately $10.17 or 0.00024863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a market cap of $279,787.26 and approximately $3,083.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonTools has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.22 or 0.06869909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,965.60 or 1.00109715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00040433 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.