More Coin Price Tops $0.0344 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $68,858.27 and $174.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00035026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00105274 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

