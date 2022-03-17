Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.14

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.