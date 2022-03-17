Morgan Stanley Lowers British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target to GBX 3,780

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,820 ($49.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.15) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,690.00.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $41.33. 113,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45.
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
