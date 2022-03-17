Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,919,805.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $3,569,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,636 shares of company stock valued at $51,045,995. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $128,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $77,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

