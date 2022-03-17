Movano (MOVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Movano stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Movano has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Get Movano alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 16.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.