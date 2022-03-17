MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0119 (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $160.32 million and $105.36 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

