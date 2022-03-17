MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 283,444 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 683,935 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.78 million, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

