MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Trading 1.2% Higher

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.56. 28 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.23% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.