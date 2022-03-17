MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Trading 1.2% Higher

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.56. 28 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.23% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

