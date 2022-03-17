mStable USD (MUSD) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.46 million and approximately $278,598.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

