Myanmar Investments International (LON:MIL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Myanmar Investments International Limited (LON:MIL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 53,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £95,270.00 and a PE ratio of -1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.34.

Get Myanmar Investments International alerts:

Myanmar Investments International Company Profile (LON:MIL)

Myanmar Investments International Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in investments in start-up, expansion capital, and buyouts stages. The firm prefers to invest in equity, quasi-equity or debt instruments. Its investments are classified into core holdings and financial holdings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myanmar Investments International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myanmar Investments International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.