Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Myomo alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myomo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

MYO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,932. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 72.32% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Myomo (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.