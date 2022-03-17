Myriad (XMY) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Myriad has a market cap of $709,581.11 and $463.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myriad has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,818,510,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

