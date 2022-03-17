N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 425,257 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $9.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,625,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of N-able by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 229,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 76,681 shares during the last quarter.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

