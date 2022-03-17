NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NACCO Industries stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.41. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

