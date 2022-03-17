Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $475.22

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 475.22 ($6.18) and traded as low as GBX 353.50 ($4.60). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.67), with a volume of 204,199 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Naked Wines from GBX 760 ($9.88) to GBX 690 ($8.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 475.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 633.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of £263.65 million and a P/E ratio of -276.15.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

