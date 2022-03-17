Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Up 3.2%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 24,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 103,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Get Nano One Materials alerts:

Nano One Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the development of processing technology for the production of nano-structured materials. It focuses on building a portfolio of intellectual property and technology know-how for applications in markets that include energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.