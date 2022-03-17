Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,879. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.27. Nanophase Technologies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

