Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Stock Price Up 44,344.4%

Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 44,344.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.60). 72,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,171,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.26.
Napster Group Company Profile (LON:NAPS)
