National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Under Weight Rating for K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.80.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$30.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$30.77 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.34. The company has a market cap of C$330.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

