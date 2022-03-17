National Bank Financial Weighs in on National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $749.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

