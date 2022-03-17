National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.13

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.13 and traded as low as $77.39. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 2,810 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on NTIOF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.82.

The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

