National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,894,900 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 2,489,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.