National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,894,900 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 2,489,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.2 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.
OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.
