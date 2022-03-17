National Bankshares Increases Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CVE NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.35.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

